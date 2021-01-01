32 COVID-19 deaths reported Thursday, 2,473 test positive

Nepal reported 32 COVID-19 deaths on Thursday as the pandemic continues to wreak havoc across the country. The total death toll has now reached 10,212.

The country also reported 2,473 new cases in the past 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 725,769. Similarly, 2,294 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of active cases has risen to 38,180.

A total of 10,806 PCR tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 3,729,109 across the country until now.