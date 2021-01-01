CIAA raid at BPKIHS

The Commission for Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA) has raided the BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences (BPKIHS) that has long been facing allegations of financial irregularities.

A joint team of CIAA officials from Kathmandu and Itahari has raided the BPKIHS in Dharan and took documents related to procurement under control, according to a source.

Students and doctors at the BPKIHS have long been demanding investigation accusing of continued financial irregularities with connivance of senior BPKIHS office-bearers. The CIAA has received tons of complaints against the BPKIHS.

The protesters have been alleging irregularities in procurement of medical equipment and other materials for the BPKIHS.