35 COVID-19 deaths reported Tuesday, 3,194 test positive

Nepal reported 35 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday as the pandemic continues to wreak havoc across the country. The total death toll has now reached 10,150.

The country also reported 3,194 new cases in the past 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 720,680. Similarly, 2,115 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of active cases has risen to 37,332.

A total of 13,217 PCR tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 3,707,396 across the country until now.