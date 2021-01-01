COVID-19 death toll in Nepal crosses 10,000; 2,430 test positive

The COVID-19 death toll in Nepal crossed 10,000 on Friday with 25 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours. The total death toll has now reached 10,019.

The country also reported 2,430 new cases in the past 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 710,509. Similarly, 1,885 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of active cases has risen to 34,942.

A total of 9,493 PCR tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 3,665,835 across the country until now.