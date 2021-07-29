37 COVID-19 deaths reported Thursday, 3,007 test positive

Nepal reported 37 COVID-19 deaths on Thursday as the pandemic continues to wreak havoc across the country. The total death toll has now reached 9,994.

The country also reported 3,007 new cases in the past 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 708,079. Similarly, 2,012 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of active cases has risen to 34,422.

A total of 11,870 PCR tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 3,656,342 across the country until now.