35 COVID-19 deaths reported Wednesday, 2,975 test positive

Nepal reported 35 COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday as the pandemic continues to wreak havoc across the country. The total death toll has now reached 9,957.

The country also reported 2,975 new cases in the past 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 705,072. Similarly, 1,535 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of active cases has risen to 33,464.

A total of 11,354 PCR tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 3,644,472 across the country until now.