Khanal undergoes kidney transplant in Delhi

Senior leader of CPN-UML Jhala Nath Khanal has undergone kidney transplant in Delhi.

Khanal was undergoing treatment at the Apollo Hospital under a team led by nephrologist Dr Akhil Mishra. A team led by Dr Sandip Gulariya has successfully carried out a kidney transplant for Khanal on Wednesday, according to Khanal's secretariat.

"He will now take rest at the hospital for some time and will return to Nepal after recovery," Khanal's personal secretary Krishna Bhattarai said.

Khanal was taken to Delhi on June 16 following health problems. He was taken to Delhi for further treatment after first being admitted at Norvic International Hospital following fever and low hemoglobin levels.