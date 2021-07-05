24 COVID-19 deaths reported Tuesday, 2,448 test positive

Nepal reported 24 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday as the pandemic continues to wreak havoc across the country. The total death toll has now reached 9,922.

The country also reported 2,448 new cases in the past 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 702,097. Similarly, 1,994 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of active cases has risen to 32,059.

A total of 10,638 PCR tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 3,633,118 across the country until now.