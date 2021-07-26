23 COVID-19 deaths reported Monday, 2,279 test positive

Nepal reported 23 COVID-19 deaths on Monday as the pandemic continues to wreak havoc across the country. The total death toll has now reached 9,898.

The country also reported 2,279 new cases in the past 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 699,649. Similarly, 1,925 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of active cases has risen to 31,629.

A total of 10,613 PCR tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 3,622,480 across the country until now.