16 COVID-19 deaths reported Thursday, 2,335 test positive

Nepal reported 16 COVID-19 deaths on Thursday as the pandemic continues to wreak havoc across the country. The total death toll has now reached 9,807.

The country also reported 2,335 new cases in the past 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 688,307. Similarly, 1,373 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of active cases has risen to 30,390.

A total of 9,555 PCR tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 3,584,419 across the country until now.