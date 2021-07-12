33 COVID-19 deaths reported Wednesday, 2,634 test positive

Nepal reported 33 COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday as the pandemic continues to wreak havoc across the country. The total death toll has now reached 9,791.

The country also reported 2,634 new cases in the past 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 688,307. Similarly, 1,993 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of active cases has risen to 29,444.

A total of 10,886 PCR tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 3,574,864 across the country until now.