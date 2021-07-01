20 COVID-19 deaths reported Tuesday, 2,726 test positive

Nepal reported 20 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday as the pandemic continues to wreak havoc across the country. The total death toll has now reached 9,758.

The country also reported 2,726 new cases in the past 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 685,673. Similarly, 1,778 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of active cases has risen to 28,836.

A total of 12,655 PCR tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 3,563,978 across the country until now.