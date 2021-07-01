25 COVID-19 deaths reported Monday, 2,391 test positive

Nepal reported 25 COVID-19 deaths on Monday as the pandemic continues to wreak havoc across the country. The total death toll has now reached 9,738.

The country also reported 2,391 new cases in the past 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 682,947. Similarly, 1,686 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of active cases has risen to 27,908.

A total of 12,240 PCR tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 3,551,323 across the country until now.