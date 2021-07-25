18 COVID-19 deaths reported Sunday, 1,539 test positive

Nepal reported 18 COVID-19 deaths on Sunday as the pandemic continues to wreak havoc across the country. The total death toll has now reached 9,713.

The country also reported 1,539 new cases in the past 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 679,017. Similarly, 2,050 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of active cases has fallen to 27,228.

A total of 10,569 PCR tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 3,539,083 across the country until now.