16 COVID-19 deaths reported Saturday, 2,309 test positive

Nepal reported 16 COVID-19 deaths on Saturday as the pandemic continues to wreak havoc across the country. The total death toll has now reached 9,695.

The country also reported 2,309 new cases in the past 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 679,017. Similarly, 2,197 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of active cases has risen to 27,757.

A total of 10,625 PCR tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 3,528,514 across the country until now.