18 COVID-19 deaths reported Friday, 1,982 test positive

Nepal reported 18 COVID-19 deaths on Friday as the pandemic continues to wreak havoc across the country. The total death toll has now reached 9,679.

The country also reported 1,982 new cases in the past 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 676,608. Similarly, 1,678 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of active cases has risen to 27,661.

A total of 13,698 PCR tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 3,517,889 across the country until now.