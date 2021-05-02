7,137 test positive, 27 COVID-19 deaths reported Sunday

Nepal reported 7,137 COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

The total number of cases in the country has now increased to 336,030. The total number of active cases has jumped to 48,711.

Similarly, 1,612 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours taking the total to 283,994.

The government has conducted 16,117 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 2,504,476 across the country until now.

Nepal reported 25 COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours and the total death toll has reached 3,325.