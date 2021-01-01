NC leader Nabindra Raj Joshi suffers stroke

Central member of Nepali Congress (NC) Nabindra Raj Joshi has suffered stroke Friday.

The former industry minister is undergoing treatment at Norvic International Hospital in Thapathali after suffering stroke Friday morning, according to his secretariat. He is currently undergoing surgery, according to leader of Nepal Students Union (NSU) Sushant Acharya.

Doctors say Joshi suffered brain hemorrhage and there is blood in his brain.

He was first taken to the Bir Hospital after suffering health problems at three Friday morning.

NC President Sher Bahadur Deuba tweeting on Friday has wished Joshi a speedy recovery.