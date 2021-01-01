Armored vehicles of Nepal Army on Kathmandu streets (Photo Feature)

The Nepal Army took out its armored vehicles to the streets on Monday. Shree Yuddha Kawaj Battalion (Mechanized Infantry) from Swoyambhu brought out the armored vehicles after 10 Monday night and made a round of the Ring Road.

The armored vehicles of the Nepal Army were last taken out on the streets when the then king Gyanendra took over as executive head of the government following a coup.

Bringing them out again when the politics is fluid after dissolution of the House by Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli on December 20 and the opposition parties are agitating against what they call unconstitutional and undemocratic step has been taken meaningfully.

But the Nepal Army has urged everybody to take it just as a regular exercise of its mechanized unit. It has taken out the armored vehicles giving prior information. It took them out in the night as doing so during the day would result in traffic logjam.