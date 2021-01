Start of vaccination campaign in photos

The government on Wednesday has started the vaccination campaign against COVID-19 administering the vaccines India provided to Nepal in grant.

Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli inaugurated the national vaccination campaign amidst a program at teh Shukraraj Tropical and Infectious Disease Hospital in Teku, Kathmandu.

The Health Ministry has said vaccines will be administered from 120 centers across the country including 17 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The one million doses of vaccines given by India will first be given to 430,000 persons including health professionals and others working on the front line including security persons, sanitation workers, ambulance drivers and others.

