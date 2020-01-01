Six persons, who had helped local settlement of rape of a 14-year-old dailt girl in Bajhang by 18-year-old Rajendra Bohara who was later arrested on charge of murdering 12-year-old Samjhana BK after rape, have been arrested.

The police have arrested six persons from Masta rural municipality on Monday in connection to local settlement of the case between the families of victim and the perpetrator. Jhalak Damai, 24, Lal Bahadur Bohara, 45, Dhanchadi Bohara, 57, Tham Kala Damai, 45, Piru Damai, 57, and Galfe Bohara, 55, have been arrested for helping reach local settlement. Three persons had signed on the local settlement on behalf of each family.

DSP with Bajhang Police Rupak Khadka said the six have been charged of destroying evidence of rape. The District Court on Monday granted the police seven days of their custody for investigation.

Rajendra Bohara had raped the 14-year dalit girl on August 13 but the case did not reach the police as the two families reached a settlement in the village with Bohara 'promising to take responsibility' should the girl be pregnant.

The Boharas have a water mill and he had raped the 14-year-old girl who had come to grind flour when he was alone in the mill.

Setopati has acquired a digital copy of the document the two sides signed on August 15. "The rape incident happened at the water mill where the girl went to grind flour. I have signed in this document agreeing to take responsibility if she has a baby in her womb," the document reads. Bohara has vowed to accept legal action if he fails to keep his promise of taking responsibility.

The document states that Bohara can produce it to the police station if anyone were to beat him owing to the rape case hinting that he may have been beaten for the incident.

Bohara had put a currency note of Rs 500 at the girl's feet and touched her feet with his forehead while signing the document.

Police say impunity in the previous rape may have given Bohara confidence for the rape of BK around six weeks later on September 23.

Bohara, whose house is just 10-minute walk away from BK's in Masta rural municipality 2, had been following her for around a week. The girl, who had heard about the rape incident around a month back, had even complained with her family but the family did not see threat from the neighborhood boy.

BK, who had gone to put fodder for cattle on Wednesday evening, was found dead in the night.

The shed was half an hour walk away from the home and was across a river and jungle. The Boharas operate the water mill in the river. Her body was found in Simdevata Temple on the way to the shed by the locals who searched for her when she did not return home till late in the night.

Police investigations have revealed that Bohara had confronted the girl just 15 minutes after she left home. He took her to the temple and raped her, and then murdered her fearing that she may complain about the rape like the earlier girl had.