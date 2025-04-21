Rajendra Lingden, Gyanendra Shahi detained from Singha Durbar (Pictures)

Police have detained Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) Chairman Rajendra Lingden and spokesperson Gyanendra Shahi from inside the Singha Durbar premises.

After Shahi began chanting slogans, police detained him and Lingden and took them away in a vehicle.

Police have also taken RPP Vice-chairman Buddhiman Tamang into custody.

Before heading out to protest, RPP lawmakers had gathered at the parliamentary party office located in the Singha Durbar.

They had planned to breach the prohibited zone. Police had been monitoring them, suspecting that they might protest inside the Singha Durbar itself.

Chairman Lingden had also talked to journalists while coming out of the parliamentary party office.

Meanwhile, RPP activists are protesting in front of the prohibited zone in New Baneshwar. They attempted to break the barricades set up by police during their demonstration.