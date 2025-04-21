RPP stages protest in front of prohibited zone at New Baneshwar (Pictures)

The Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) has begun a demonstration in front of the prohibited zone in New Baneshwar, Kathmandu.

The RPP had announced plans to breach the prohibited zone in New Baneshwar, Kathmandu, on Sunday. Accordingly, party leaders and activists have gathered in New Baneshwar for the demonstration.

They have tried to breach the prohibited zone chanting slogans.

A large number of police personnel have been deployed in the area. Police have set up barricades in the middle of the road since early morning.

RPP Chairman Rajendra Lingden had said that the protest would be peaceful.