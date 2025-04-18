Supplementary petition filed at SC challenging Gunakar Bhatta's qualifications for governor

A supplementary petition has been filed in the Supreme Court arguing that Gunakar Bhatta lacks the qualifications to become the governor of Nepal Rastra Bank (NRB).

Nirajan Pandey, information officer of the Supreme Court, said that the supplementary petition was submitted to the Supreme Court on Friday, raising questions over Bhatta's eligibility. Bhatta resigned from his position as executive director of NRB on Friday.

Advocate Bishal Thapa had previously filed a writ petition challenging the amendment that removed the age limit criteria for appointment of governor.

The supplementary petition has been filed to be included in the same writ petition.

Responding to Thapa’s petition on Tuesday, a single bench of Justice Nityananda Pandey issue a short-term interim order to not implement the decision to remove the 65-year age limit for appointment of governor.

The bench also summoned both parties for discussion on Sunday.

Advocate Thapa had filed the petition naming the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers, the Ministry of Finance, the Governor Recommendation Committee, and Nepal Rastra Bank as defendants.

Under the previous provision, the governor and other officials affiliated to the Ministry of Finance were required to be at least 35 years old and not exceed 65 years of age.