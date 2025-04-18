Lingden-led House sub-committee finds corruption in construction of Pokhara International Airport
Manoj Satyal

Manoj Satyal

Kathmandu, April 17
Pradeep Adhikari (left) and Rajendra Lingden
Pradeep Adhikari (left) and Rajendra Lingden

Suchana Pati

Unicode Converter
Forex
Share Market
Gold Silver
Listen Radio