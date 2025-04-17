Former province chief Rajesh Ahiraj absconding after arrest warrant issued in rape case

Former Madhes province chief Rajesh Jha Ahiraj has gone into hiding.

Ahiraj absconded after the Kathmandu District Court issued an arrest warrant for him in a rape case.

A 25-year-old woman had filed a complaint accusing him of rape.

Superintendent of Police Apil Raj Bohara, spokesperson for the District Police Range, Kathmandu, said that the Women's Cell has obtained an arrest warrant for Ahiraj to conduct further investigation into the case.

SP Bohara said that search for Ahiraj and investigation into the incident are ongoing.

"We are investigating the incident and searching for the accused," SP Bohara said.

Ahiraj served as Madhes province chief from February 19, 2021, to August 16, 2021.