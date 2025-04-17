Police begin investigation on former province chief Rajesh Ahiraj

It has emerged that police are investigating Rajesh Jha (Ahiraj), former province chief of Madhes, over allegations of sexual abuse.

The Women's Cell at the District Police Range, Kathmandu (DPRK), in Bhadrakali is investigating charges of sexual abuse against Ahiraj. Superintendent of Police Apil Raj Bohara, spokesperson for the DPRK, confirmed that an investigation is underway to find out the truth behind the allegations as they have received a complaint of sexual abuse.

"We are investigating. We are looking into what the reality is, whether the incident occurred or not, and whether the accusations are baseless, examining all aspects ," Bohara said.

He added that he has no knowledge regarding whether an arrest warrant has been issued against Jha.