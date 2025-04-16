President Paudel summons Parliament session

President Ram Chandra Paudel has summoned the next session of the Federal Parliament.

On Wednesday, President Paudel summoned a session of both Houses of the Federal Parliament for 1 PM on April 25.

“President Ram Chandra Paudel, pursuant to Article 93, sub-article (1) of the Constitution of Nepal, and on the recommendation of the Council of Ministers, Nepal Government, dated April 15, 2025, has called a session of both Houses of the Federal Parliament on Friday, April 25, 2025, at 1:00 PM at the International Convention Center, New Baneshwor,” said a notice issued by Shailaja Regmi Bhattarai, spokesperson for the President’s Office.

The Cabinet meeting held on Tuesday decided to recommend to the president to summon a session of the Federal Parliament.