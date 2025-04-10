Bijaya Prasad Mishra elected president of Nepal Bar Association

Senior advocate Bijaya Prasad Mishra has been elected president of the Nepal Bar Association (NBA).

According to the election results announced on Thursday, Mishra won the election for NBA president securing 5,052 votes.

Lawyers’ associations affiliated to the ruling Nepali Congress and the CPN-UML had formed an alliance for the NBA election. Lawyers close to the Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) were also part of the alliance.

Meanwhile, lawyers close to the opposition parties including the CPN (Maoist Center) and the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) had formed another alliance.

The Mishra-led panel from the NC-UML-RPP alliance swept the election, winning all positions.

Raman Kumar Shrestha, the candidate from the Maoist-RSP coalition, received 2,621 votes in the election for president.

Mishra is from the Democratic Lawyers Association (DLA), affiliated to the NC, while Shrestha is close to the Maoist Center.

Lawyers close to the NC had fielded candidates in 12 positions including president, while those close to the UML had fielded candidates in 12 other positions including general secretary.

Kedar Prasad Koirala from the UML-affiliated Progressive and Professional Lawyers Association (PPLA) was elected general secretary securing 4,874 votes. His rivals Yagyamani Neupane, who is close to the RSP, and Hari Sharan Karki received 2,367 and 240 votes, respectively.