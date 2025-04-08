RPP holds mass gathering at Balkhu (Pictures)

The Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) held a demonstration and mass gathering at Balkhu in Kathmandu on Tuesday.

Rallies starting from various locations converged into a mass gathering after reaching Balkhu.

RPP spokesperson Mohan Shrestha said that the gathering would be addressed by RPP Chairman Rajendra Lingden and other top leaders of the party. They have arrived at the venue, while others are still arriving.

The RPP organized the demonstration and mass gathering with agendas including restoration of monarchy and abolition of federalism.

The government has enforced strict security measures for the RPP’s demonstration.

Thousands of armed police and Nepal Police personnel have been deployed in Balkhu and surrounding areas.