Former vice-president Pun nominated vice-chairman of Maoist Center

Former vice-president Nanda Bahadur Pun has been nominated as a vice-chairman of the CPN (Maoist Center).

General Secretary of the Maoist Center, Dev Gurung, said that the office-bearers' meeting held on April 1 and 2 picked Pun as the party’s vice-chairman.

Pun had been participating in the party's office-bearers' meetings as an invited member.

"He had been participating in party meetings as well. The latest meeting decided to assign him the responsibility of vice-chairman," General Secretary Gurung told Setopati.

The meeting also nominated him as standing committee member and central member of the party.

Since one needs to be a standing committee member to become an office-bearer, and be a central member to become a standing committee member, Pun was also nominated as a member of the standing committee and the central committee, Gurung said.

Pun served two terms as vice-president during the presidency of Bidya Bhandari.