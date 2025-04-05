PM Oli returns home after Thailand visit

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli returned home on Saturday after completing a five-day official visit to Thailand.

PM Oli arrived in Bangkok on Tuesday (April 1) on an official visit to the Southeast Asian nation at the invitation of Thailand’s Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra.

During his visit, PM Oli held meetings with Thailand’s Prime Minister Shinawatra, Bhutan’s Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, Myanmar’s Prime Minister Min Aung Hlaing, India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Sri Lanka’s Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya.

After the meeting between PM Oli and his Thai counterpart on Wednesday, agreements on cooperation in culture and tourism sectors were signed in the presence of the two leaders. Also, six memorandums of understanding (MoUs) were exchanged between non-governmental and business organizations of the two countries.

On Friday, PM Oli addressed the sixth Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) Summit held in Bangkok.

PM Oli was accompanied by Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba, his Chief Advisor Bishnu Prasad Rimal, Economic Development Advisor Yubaraj Khatiwada, Chief Secretary Ek Narayan Aryal, Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Amrit Bahadur Rai, and others on his visit.

This was the first official visit by a Nepali prime minister to Thailand in 65 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.