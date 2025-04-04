PM Oli and Indian PM Modi hold talks

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting on Friday.

The meeting between PM Oli and Indian PM Modi took place on Friday afternoon in Bangkok, Thailand.

The two leaders held talks after the conclusion of the sixth summit of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC).

PM Oli and Indian PM Modi previously met in New York, USA, on September 23 last year.

The two leaders, who were in New York to attend the United Nations General Assembly, held talks for about 30 minutes at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel, where Modi was staying.