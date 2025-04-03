Court extends custody of 59 including Rabindra Mishra and Dhawal Shumsher Rana by 7 days

The Kathmandu District Court has granted permission to the police to keep 59 individuals arrested during the protest held at Tinkune in Kathmandu on March 28 in custody for seven more days.

Superintendent of Police Apil Raj Bohara at the District Police Range, Kathmandu, said that the court on Wednesday extended the custody of the 59 individuals by seven days.

The police presented them in the court on Wednesday seeking an extension of their custody.

On Sunday, the court had granted permission to keep 41 defendants in custody for five days.

On Tuesday, the police made public an additional 18 individuals arrested in connection with the incident.

Nineteen people, including Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) Senior Vice-chairman Rabindra Mishra and General Secretary Dhawal Shumsher Rana, are being investigated for offenses against the state.

The police are also investigating them and others for organized crime and criminal mischief.