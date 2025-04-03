Govt to provide Rs 1 million each to families of Tinkune deceased

The government has decided to provide Rs 1 million each to the families of the two persons who lost their lives during the Tinkune incident in Kathmandu last week.

The secretariat of Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak said on Wednesday that the families of journalist Suresh Rajak and Sabin Maharjan of Kirtipur-4 would each receive Rs 1 million.

Rajak died from burns while Maharjan was killed by police gunfire during a violent protest called by Durga Prasai at Tinkune in Kathmandu on March 28.

Rajak, a journalist with Avenues Television, was found dead inside a house that was set on fire at Tinkune. A postmortem confirmed that he died from burns.

Maharjan died after being hit by police gunfire. He was shot near Tinkune and succumbed to his injuries while being rushed to hospital for treatment. The hospital confirmed that he was shot near his shoulder.