20 shot in Tinkune incident, 13 receiving treatment: Police

Police have reported that 58 rounds of bullets were fired to control the violent protest called by medical entrepreneur Durga Prasai at Tinkune in Kathmandu on March 28 and that 20 people were injured in the incident.

Sabin Maharjan of Kirtipur-4 died after being hit by police gunfire. He was shot near Tinkune and succumbed to his injuries while being rushed for treatment. The hospital confirmed that he was shot near his shoulder.

DIG Dinesh Acharya, central spokesperson for Nepal Police, addressing a press conference on Wednesday, said that seven of the 20 people injured by police gunfire in the Tinkune incident have been discharged. The remaining 13 are receiving treatment in various hospitals, he added.

Among those shot, 18 are men and 2 are women, according to the police.

DIG Acharya said that 746 tear gas shells, 198 blank rounds (shots that produce only sound), and 2 live pistol rounds were fired to control the Tinkune incident.

Two people lost their lives during the demonstration called by Prasai on March 28 for the restoration of monarchy.

Suresh Rajak, a journalist from Avenues Television, was found dead in a house set on fire at Tinkune. A postmortem confirmed that he died from burns.