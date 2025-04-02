PM Oli holds talks with Thai counterpart Shinawatra

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, who is on an official visit to Thailand, held talks with Thailand's Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra in Bangkok on Wednesday.

Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba, PM Oli’s Chief Advisor Bishnu Prasad Rimal, Economic Development Advisor Yubaraj Khatiwada, Chief Secretary Ek Narayan Aryal, and Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Amrit Bahadur Rai, among others, also attended the meeting.

Earlier, PM Oli was welcomed by his Thai counterpart Shinawatra at the Government House of Thailand.





According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, agreements on cooperation in the fields of culture and tourism will be signed after the meeting. Also, six memorandums of understanding (MoUs) will be exchanged between non-governmental and business organizations of the two countries.

Both prime ministers are scheduled to hold a joint press conference after the agreements and MoUs are signed. PM Oli will then attend a luncheon hosted by his counterpart Shinawatra in his honor. He is scheduled to pay a courtesy call on Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn later on Wednesday.

PM Oli will also participate in the sixth Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) Summit being held in Bangkok.

This marks the first official visit by a Nepali prime minister to Thailand in 65 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.