RPP lawmaker Deepak Bohara passes away

Deepak Bohara, a member of the House of Representatives from the Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP), has passed away.

Bohara died on Tuesday while undergoing treatment at Om Hospital in Kathmandu.

RPP spokesperson Mohan Shrestha informed Setopati about Bohara’s demise.

Bohara was elected to the House of Representatives from Rupandehi Constituency No. 3 in the elections held in November 2022. He defeated Nepali Congress leader Bal Krishna Khand, who was the then home minister, in the election.

Bohara had been ill for the past two years.