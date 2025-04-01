National Assembly passes replacement bills of all five ordinances

The National Assembly has passed the replacement bills of all five ordinances brought by the government.

Had the replacement bills not been passed by the National Assembly meeting on Monday, all five ordinances would have been rendered ineffective.

The Constitution stipulates that any ordinance introduced by the government must be passed by the Federal Parliament within 60 days from the day a new session of both the Houses begins after the promulgation of the ordinance.

The House of Representatives had passed the five replacement bills on March 17 and March 19 and sent them to the National Assembly.

However, the main opposition party, CPN (Maoist Center), initially blocked the bills in the National Assembly.

The second time, the opposition stalled the meeting through procedural objections, claiming that the term "replacement" was not mentioned in the bills. Opposition parties then obstructed the National Assembly for five days in protest against the removal of Kulman Ghising from the Nepal Electricity Authority.

They had insisted that the House proceedings could not continue until the prime minister addressed their concerns. After Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli addressed the National Assembly on Monday, the meeting resumed and subsequently passed all five replacement bills.

The bills passed by the National Assembly include the Bill to Amend Some Nepal Acts Related to Promotion of Good Governance and Public Service Delivery, the Economic Procedure and Financial Accountability (First Amendment) Bill, the Privatization (First Amendment) Bill, the Bill to Amend Some Nepal Acts Related to Improving the Economic and Business Environment and Increasing Investment, and the Bill to Amend Some Nepal Acts Related to Cooperatives.

All five bills were passed unchanged by the National Assembly.