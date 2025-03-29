SC refuses to issue interim order demanded by Kulman Ghising

The Supreme Court (SC) has refused to issue an interim order in the case involving Kulman Ghising.

On Friday, a bench led by Justice Abdul Aziz Musalman declined to issue an interim order on Ghising’s writ petition, according to sources.

Ghising had demanded the annulment of the Cabinet’s decision last Monday to remove him from managing director (MD) of the Nepal Electricity Authority. He had also demanded annulment of appointment of Hitendra Dev Shakya as his successor.

Additionally, he had sought an interim order to nullify those decisions and allow him to continue working as the MD.

The court has ordered both parties to be called for discussion and has directed that Shakya’s case be heard alongside Ghising’s.

Ghising had approached the SC Wednesday afternoon with the writ, claiming that the government had illegally removed him from his position. However, the petition was only registered on Thursday. Hearing for this petition was then scheduled for Friday.

Ghising filed the petition against the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers, the Ministry of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation, Energy Minister Deepak Khadka, the Board of Directors of the Nepal Electricity Authority, and the new MD Hitendra Dev Shakya.

The Cabinet, in a meeting held on Monday, had decided to sack Ghising.

The government had appointed Hitendra Dev Shakya as the new MD. Shakya, too, had approached the SC on Wednesday with a petition demanding perks and benefits. The SC on Friday has ordered that this petition also be heard alongside Ghising’s.