Reduce marriegable age or adopt Romea and Juliet concept: Home Minister

The National Civil Code in Nepal stipulates that both the bride and groom must be 20 years old to marry.

However, in recent times, there has been a debate about lowering the marriageable age to 18.

The Law Committee of the House of Representatives (HoR) conducted a study, and a task force formed by the government has suggested setting the marriageable age at 18. However, some argue against reducing the age for marriage.

Based on this study, lawmakers have been demanding that the marriageable age be lowered from 20 to 18.

This issue was also raised during the Sunday meeting of the HoR’s Law Committee. In the meeting, attended by Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak, lawmakers suggested setting the marriageable age at 18.

“The Children’s Act is currently under discussion in the Cabinet. It involves two key issues: one is reducing the marriageable age from 20 to 18, and the other is whether to adopt the Romeo and Juliet law,” Home Minister Lekhak said.

He explained that under the Romeo and Juliet law, physical relationships between youths aged 16 to 18 would not be considered rape.

“Some countries around the world have implemented this law, recognizing that romantic relationships can lead to such situations,” he said, adding, “However, it comes with certain conditions, including age limits.”

Home Minister Lekhak stated that either the marriageable age should be lowered or the Romeo and Juliet concept should be incorporated into the law. “I personally think reducing the age is fine,” he said. “This bill has reached the Cabinet, and we are still discussing it. It would be good for lawmakers to discuss it as well.”

Nepali Congress lawmaker Nagina Yadav argued in favor of setting the marriageable age at 18. “Youth are either abroad or in jail. Children are being born, but marriage registration is required for birth registration,” she said. “Couples live together until they get along, and if it doesn’t work out, problems arise. The marriageable age should be 18. This isn’t just a demand from lawmakers; it’s a demand from the society.”

Lawmaker Ranju Kumari Jha also supported lowering the marriageable age. “Citizenship is granted at 16. Voting is allowed at 18, so why can’t marriage be permitted at that age?” she questioned.

CPN (Maoist Center) lawmaker Purna Bahadur Gharti said that while lowering the marriageable age is necessary, it has faced opposition. “Those who wear glasses on their heads and sleep on white sheets have opposed this the most. The marriageable age needs to be reduced even though female lawmakers may feel awkward,” he remarked implying that the affluent women and those working in INGOs may oppose lowering the marriageable age.