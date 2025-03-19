Maoist Center demands committee to probe seizure of foreign currency worth Rs 250 million

The main opposition CPN (Maoist Center), has demanded formation of an investigation committee regarding the seizure of foreign currency worth Rs 250 million from Tokha in Kathmandu.

During the special session of the House of Representatives (HoR) on Wednesday, Maoist lawmaker Madhav Sapkota claimed that such a large-scale smuggling operation could not occur without high-level connections and demanded formation of an investigation committee.

"Such a massive smuggling operation is not possible without high-level connections. Therefore, we demand formation of a committee to investigate and probe the matter," he said. Sapkota stated that since the government is not committed to good governance, there is suspicion toward the government itself, necessitating a special committee to conduct an investigation.

"This incident has brought to light a picture of the level at which organized crime and smuggling networks are growing at an organized manner. Only drivers and mules are caught in this. It becomes big news for a while, and after a certain time, it fades away," he said, emphasizing the need for a committee to investigate.

Sapkota also argued that since the Department of Revenue Investigation falls under the Prime Minister's Office, a special parliamentary investigation committee should be formed to address the incident.

On Monday night, a team from the Kathmandu Valley Crime Investigation Office recovered the amount equivalent to Rs 250 million, along with a vehicle (Na 7 Kha 1652) and one individual from Jhor in Kathmandu.

The arrested individual is Kushang Lama from Bhotekoshi Rural Municipality-1. He had previously served five years in prison in a gold smuggling case. According to the police, two individuals had instructed him to bring that amount of money from Kerung. The police had received this information and immediately launched an operation.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ramesh Basnet from the Kathmandu Valley Crime Investigation Office stated that, upon suspicion, the vehicle was checked in Jhor, Kathmandu, leading to the recovery of a large amount of money by the police.

The police seized Euros and US dollars from him.

Lama had hidden the money in a false bottom constructed in the cabin of the vehicle. The back of the truck, however, was empty.