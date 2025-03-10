Maoist Center to hold demonstration in Kathmandu to defend republic

The CPN (Maoist Center) has decided to hold a demonstration in Kathmandu to defend the republic and the Constitution.

A meeting of Maoist office-bearers held on Monday decided to organize a demonstration of republican forces who share similar fundamental ideologies.

Maoist Center Secretary Devendra Paudel said that the office-bearers' meeting scheduled for 4 PM Tuesday will decide the date for the demonstration.

"We have decided to hold a demonstration in Kathmandu," Paudel told Setopati. "We will decide when and how to do it after the Socialist Front meeting at four on Monday afternoon and the office-bearers' meeting tomorrow."

According to Paudel, the meeting on Monday reviewed the demonstration held by royalists in Kathmandu on Sunday. During the meeting, Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal said that since the republic was established under the leadership of the Maoists, it is their responsibility to defend it too.

He said that the display of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's image during the royalists' demonstration on Sunday was a matter of serious concern.

"A photo of the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh was seen in the procession of Hindu and royalist supporters. If India is also involved, the matter is even more worrying," Dahal said during the meeting, "We need to find out the truth behind this."

Former king Gyanendra Shah arrived in Kathmandu on a chartered flight from Pokhara on Sunday. Leaders and activists from Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP), RPP Nepal, and various pro-monarchy organizations welcomed the former king at the gate of Tribhuvan International Airport.