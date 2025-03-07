National Assembly also passes five ordinances

The National Assembly has also passed five ordinances issued by the government a day after they were approved by the House of Representatives.

The government was able to get the ordinances through the National Assembly with the support of the Janata Samajwadi Party Nepal (JSP-N), led by Upendra Yadav.

The National Assembly meeting held on Thursday approved the Ordinance to Amend Some Nepal Acts Related to Promotion of Good Governance and Public Service Delivery, the Economic Procedure and Financial Accountability (First Amendment) Ordinance, the Privatization (First Amendment) Ordinance, the Ordinance to Amend Some Nepal Acts Related to Improving the Economic and Business Environment and Increasing Investment, and the Ordinance to Amend Some Nepal Acts Related to Cooperatives.

The ordinances were passed by a majority.

The JSP-N has three lawmakers in the National Assembly. Their support was necessary for the government to get the ordinances approved by a majority.

However, the government has not been able to table the land-related ordinance for approval in Parliament as the JSP-N is opposed to it.

The five ordinances were passed by a majority during the House of Representatives meeting on Wednesday.

The government brought the ordinances in January. However, there was delay in advancing the ordinances for decision in Parliament due to lack of a clear majority in the National Assembly.