Bidya Bhandari intensifying party activities

Former president Bidya Devi Bhandari has intensified her political activity.

Bhandari returned to her residence in Bhangal after completing two terms as president on March 13, 2023. She did not appear in the party or any political forums for some time.

However, Bhandari has increased her political activity of late as she seeks to gradually return to the CPN-UML.

She visited Pokhara in December last year and engaged in political discussions there. The 'Fewa Dialogue' was organized in Pokhara on December 19-20. She arrived in Pokhara on December 17 for the event.

Bhandari met with UML leaders from the central to provincial levels there. According to UML leaders, she showed interest in the party's situation and the morale of the workers during those meetings.

She, however, did not openly express her desire to return to politics.

A month later, Bhandari went to Koshi province and spent time in political meetings there as well.

She visited the province to attend the 68th anniversary of Janata Secondary School in Itahari, where she held discussions with her former colleagues and party leaders. Leaders from the CPN (Unified Socialist) in Koshi also came to meet her.

There, she said that she was still a political figure but had not yet decided whether to return to the party or not. However, she did not express disagreement with the public opinions, perceptions, and discussions regarding her return to the party.

"I have not yet entered the phase of deciding whether to join party politics and take on responsibilities or not. Tomorrow, the question may arise as to which party I should work for. Since I was born and raised in the CPN-UML and reached this position, that is where I will go.

“That has not entered the discussion phase yet. I think it is a topic of discussion for friends like you who are interested in politics, and for society. It is not yet a topic of discussion for me. That time has not come yet," she said.

After spending a week in Koshi, Bhandari is now planning to visit Lumbini and Madhes provinces. Although it is confirmed that she will visit Lumbini and Madhes provinces, the dates have not been finalized yet, Bhandari’s aide Rajkumar Rai said.

"She is visiting Lumbini and Madhes provinces. The dates have not been finalized yet. She will visit these two provinces soon," he said.

Rai said that Bhandari is visiting the two provinces to participate in some events. Bhandari's secretariat has been saying that this should not be understood as her being politically active.

"She has not said that she will return to politics, nor has she said that she will not return," Rai said.

UML leader Krishna Dahal, however, said that this should be understood as her return to political activity. Since Bhandari has been engaging in dialogue and discussions with party leaders and workers, her visits to Lumbini and Madhes should also be understood in the same context, Dahal said.

"This is a political visit. It should be understood as such," he said.

Dahal said that former president Bhandari has intensified her political activity due to policy-level issues within the party. He said that there are problems within the party regarding the implementation of the UML's core policy of people's multi-party democracy (PMPD).

"Currently, there are policy-level issues within the party. Problems were bound to arise in the party after issues surfaced in the implementation of PMPD's vision, values, and principles. Questions were bound to arise regarding the working style too. That is why she is trying to become active," he said.

Dahal also pointed at the possibility of polarization within the UML due to Bhandari's increased activity. He said that there is no polarization within the UML at the moment because there is nobody who seems capable of challenging Chairman KP Sharma Oli.

"Polarization will become apparent when someone appears who can challenge him. I see the possibility of unexpected polarization within the UML," he said. He also said that the party leadership is not pleased with Bhandari's increased activity.

UML leaders say that the activity of the Madan Bhandari Foundation has increased. They opine that Bhandari is increasing her activity through the foundation's activities.

"Yesterday, KP Oli rose to power in the party through the foundation's activity. Today, if the foundation is active again, it should be understood as political," a UML leader said.

However, Milan Dharel, a central member of the foundation, said that the foundation was not engaged in additional activities apart from organizing discussions and debates on Madan Bhandari's ideas and publishing journals.

He said that the foundation’s district meetings and conferences will be held within March-April. The foundation currently has 55 district committees. In some districts, it has committees up to the municipal level.

The foundation’s chairperson is appointed by the UML. The party had appointed Mahendra Pandey as its chairman. Since Pandey is abroad for personal work, Usha Kiran Bhandari is currently the acting chairperson. She is also the daughter of Bidya Devi Bhandari.

Since secretary Santosh Rawal is also abroad, Degendra Pandey has been appointed as the acting secretary of the foundation.