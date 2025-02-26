UML calls secretariat meeting

The CPN-UML has called a secretariat meeting for Sunday.

Rajendra Gautam, chief of the UML’s publicity department, said that the party has called the secretariat meeting for 2 PM on Sunday at the party’s central office.

According to Gautam, the meeting will discuss the ordinances issued by the government as well as the current political situation.

The six ordinances issued by the government have not been tabled in Parliament yet. Although the ruling coalition has a majority in the House of Representatives, it falls short of a majority in the National Assembly.

The government has not been able to include the ordinances in the Parliament’s agenda for approval as two of the ruling parties -- Loktantrik Samajwadi Party and Janata Samajwadi Party Nepal (JSP-N) -- have also opposed the land-related ordinance.

The JSP-N has been firm in its stance that the land-related ordinance should be withdrawn.

Although the ruling coalition has proposed forming a task force to discuss the land-related ordinance, the process has not moved forward.