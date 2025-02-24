Foreign Minister Rana holds talks with Swiss counterpart in Geneva

Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba and Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Daniele Giovanni Cassis held bilateral talks in Geneva on Monday.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 58th High-Level Session of the United Nations Human Rights Council.

During the meeting, the two discussed matters of bilateral interest and mutual concern. On the occasion, Minister Rana noted Switzerland’s contribution to Nepal’s socio-economic progress, and expressed hope for the continued growth of development partnership between the two countries.

Minister Rana also urged the Swiss government to support Nepal's candidacy as a member of the Human Rights Council for 2027-2029, the Economic and Social Council for 2029-2031, and as a non-permanent member of the Security Council for 2037-2038.

Additionally, she invited the Swiss government to participate in the Sagarmatha Dialogue, which Nepal is hosting in May with the main theme of “Climate change, mountains, and the future of humanity” aiming to involve the international community.

Minister Rana said that Nepal is in the process of graduating to a developing country by 2026 and urged the Swiss government for necessary support to help Nepal achieve sustainable development goals.

She also appealed to the Swiss government to support Nepal in its advocacy for climate justice on international platforms for the impacts of climate change on the country.

Ram Prasad Subedi, Nepal’s permanent representative to the United Nations in Geneva, and others also attended the meeting.