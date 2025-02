Nepal Samajwadi Party (Naya Shakti) Chairman Baburam Bhattarai has nominated nine central members.

Bhattarai nominated Jekendra Shrestha and eight others to the party’s central committee on Sunday.

Those nominated as central members include Sirjana Rijal, Saraswati Pandey, Krishna Sharma, Raju Nepali, Dhan Bahadur Gurung, Ek Bahadur Rana, GS Gurung, and Chinak Kurmi.

The party’s general convention on February 14 had elected a 99-member central committee including Chairman Bhattarai.