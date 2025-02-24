Home Ministry writes to Police Headquarters to establish Dalit Desk

The Ministry of Home Affairs has written to the Nepal Police Headquarters to establish a Dalit Desk and designate a contact person to assist in and facilitate investigations into various forms of discrimination, oppression, untouchability, and other incidents against Dalits.

Joint Secretary Ram Chandra Tiwari, spokesperson for the Ministry of Home Affairs, said that the ministry has written to the Police Headquarters to establish a Dalit Desk and expedite action.

He also said that instructions have been given to operate and manage the Dalit Desks established earlier in all 77 districts more effectively.

"A circular has been issued to establish a Dalit Desk by also involving people from the Dalit community, to eliminate the untouchability and discrimination present in society as social evils and contribute to the enforcement of laws and promotion of good governance," he said. "We’ve instructed the police personnel assigned to the desk to operate and manage the desk in a coordinate and more effective manner."

During a meeting with officials from the Joint Political Dalit Struggle Committee, Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak had said that a Dalit Desk would be established at the Nepal Police Headquarters to address issues of caste-based discrimination and untouchability.