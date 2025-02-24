PM Oli celebrates birthday during KP Oli Cup (Pictures)

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli celebrated his 74th birthday on Sunday.

PM Oli marked his birthday by cutting a cake during the opening ceremony of the third edition of the KP Oli Cup Football Championship, which began in Kathmandu on Sunday.

First Lady Radhika Shakya, and CPN-UML leaders and cadres were also present on the occasion.

The tournament, organized by the National Youth Federation Nepal, will run until March 3. The organizers said that nine teams including Nepal’s A Division clubs and foreign clubs are participating in the competition.

According to the organizers, the participating teams are APF FC, Black Bulls FC, Sankata Club, Tribhuvan Army FC, Nepal Police Club, KP FC, New Road Team, Machchhindra FC, and FC Transport United.

The matches up to the quarterfinals will be held at the ANFA Complex in Satdobato, while the semifinals and final will take place at the Dasharath Stadium.